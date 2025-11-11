Nevis’ youth understands the promise of change

By Micahail L. A. Herbert, MBA, BA, U.S. Air Force Veteran

Some people think that youth with, their gadgets and fast talk, are a tough crowd, but not here in Nevis.

Earlier this month, sixty students gathered to discuss the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ).

There has not been full consensus on the project; that’s natural, but the students assembled were particularly enthusiastic. Premier Brantley and his cabinet were encouraged by the response, the maturity of which suggests the future of the island is in good hands.

Misinformation about the SSZ has muddied the waters, however a number of students noted that they were pleased to see the facts set out. “I admit I had concerns based on what I was hearing over the past few weeks,” said one sixth-former. “But hearing from the forum I think it’s a good opportunity.”

There is little doubt that social media can poison public debate. A regulated sustainability zone being described as “neocolonialism” or a “land grab” is good evidence of that. The zone was condemned before the details were even released!

Nevis’ youth don’t just see through the propaganda, they see the opportunities too. One sixth-former thought the zone “could possibly be one of the best financial decisions made in St. Kitts and Nevis.” They were referring to the financial benefits associated with the project. These include USD $50 million to be invested in Nevis and a 20% share of Destiny’s future profits. I would imagine that the proposed US $1 million yearly scholarship program for Nevisians would have impressed these future graduates too!

That’s why meetings between Nevisians and their elected government are so important. We deserve transparency, we deserve to ask the questions on our minds. It is by discussion that we get to the heart of things. The more dialogue the better, I say.



Youth have the ability to embrace change that perhaps older folk are more resistant to. The youth grasp, as President Obama once said, that change will not come if we wait for “some other person.” He continued: “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

I think there’s a lesson for all Nevisians in these wise words. Our destiny is in our hands. It’s up to us to grasp a better future.