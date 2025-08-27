Nevis Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO, Andia Ravariere

Experienced Caribbean Tourism Strategist to Lead Nevis into a New Era of Sustainable Growth

Charlestown, Nevis – August 27, 2025 – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andia Ravariere as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Ravariere brings more than a decade of experience in sustainable tourism development and destination marketing across the Caribbean, making her uniquely positioned to lead Nevis into its next chapter of growth.

Ravariere joins the NTA after seven years with the Ministry of Tourism in Anguilla, where she played a pivotal role in guiding the island’s tourism rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, she served as Destination Marketing Manager for Discover Dominica Authority, spearheading initiatives that achieved a recorded increase in visitor arrivals and expanded the country’s reach into niche markets.

Her career has been defined by a passion for sustainable, community-driven tourism. In 2013, Ravariere founded the Colihaut Community Tourism Development group in Dominica, launching the celebrated Colihaut Fish Lime event. This initiative not only strengthened local industries but also empowered women entrepreneurs, leaving a lasting economic impact on the community.

“We are delighted to welcome Andia Ravariere as the new CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority,” said Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis. “Her proven track record in sustainable tourism and her deep understanding of Caribbean destination marketing make her uniquely qualified to guide Nevis into its next chapter. As we continue to position Nevis as a beacon of barefoot luxury and authentic Caribbean culture, I am confident that her leadership will help us expand our reach, strengthen our community, and deliver a world-class tourism product that reflects the very best of who we are.”

The appointment of Ravariere marks an important milestone for the Nevis Tourism Authority. “Andia’s experience in guiding destinations through both growth and recovery, along with her passion for community-driven tourism, perfectly aligns with our vision for Nevis,” said Pamela Martin, Chairperson of the Board of the NTA. “We look forward to working closely with her to build on our momentum, strengthen relationships with global partners, and ensure that Nevis continues to stand out as one of the Caribbean’s most unique and sustainable destinations.”

With a career defined by strategic innovation, Ravariere brings expertise in comparative analysis, product development, and destination marketing. She believes in focusing on differentiation rather than competition among Caribbean islands, emphasizing the importance of identifying and amplifying each destination’s unique offerings. Her approach centers on positioning Nevis to stand out in the global marketplace while fostering collaboration, avoiding silos, and ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged and aligned. This inclusive, forward-thinking leadership style will be instrumental in driving Nevis’ tourism growth and long-term sustainability.

“My vision is to position Nevis at the forefront of Caribbean tourism by strategically redefining luxury through nature, culture, sustainability, and innovation,” said Andia Ravariere. “With the goal of delivering world-class experiences to discerning travelers, empowering our people, and safeguarding the island’s heritage. Nevis is committed to tourism that protects our environment, celebrates our culture, and empowers our people, ensuring that growth today secures a thriving island for generations to come.”

Ravariere holds both a Master’s degree in Tourism Development and Management and a Bachelor’s degree in International Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

