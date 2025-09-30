Nevis Showcases First Age-Friendly City Status with Seniors’ Month Celebrations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 30, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Department of Social Services Seniors Division, has unveiled a packed calendar of activities to mark the 2025 celebration of the Month of Older Persons in October.

At the September 25 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Social Development, highlighted the importance of honouring seniors, especially as Charlestown recently became the first and only age-friendly city designated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Eastern Caribbean.

“In the month of October, we will be celebrating month of older persons. Earlier this year we would have announced that Nevis’ Charlestown has been identified as the only and first age-friendly city designated by PAHO and the WHO in the Eastern Caribbean. So we continue to work to live up to that reputation and live up to that award.”

The 2025 celebration will be held under the theme “Older persons driving local and global action, our aspirations, our well-being, our rights.”

Senator Nisbett said the month of activities is designed to ensure that seniors remain visible, valued, and celebrated in the community.

“As such, under the 2025 theme “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being, Our Rights”, the Department of Social Services through our Seniors Division will be hosting a number of activities to engage our seniors, as well as members of the public to interact more with our seniors to ensure that they are not forgotten, not hidden away from the rest of society, but their values can be appreciated and celebrated,” she noted.

The month of activities will officially open with a church service at the First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 5.

Senator Nisbett emphasized, “As such, we begin all things in our Federation with a word of prayer, and we’re going to continue that for seniors’ month, and so, they will be beginning the month of activities with a church service…All members of the public are of course invited to join us.”

Other highlights include:

Moonlight Lime – October 6 at Cornmill, Pond Hill, 5 p.m.

“You Are Not Forgotten” Gala and Awards – October 8, 10 a.m. at Malcolm Guishard Recreational (MGR) Park

Health Fair and Exhibition – October 10, 7:30 a.m. at Memorial Square

Creativity in Galore Sporting Activity – October 16 at Elquemedo T. Willett (ETW) Park

Community Day – October 20, engaging schools to bridge the generation gap

Seniors Got Talent – October 22, 6 p.m. at Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC)

Senator Nisbett encouraged the public to show their support.

“I encourage all members of the public to purchase tickets to come and support our seniors on October 22.”

The public is invited to follow the Department of Community Development and the Department of Social Services Seniors Division social media pages for the full calendar of events.

END

Related