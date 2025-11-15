devine james
Nevis Secondary Schools’ Queens of the Court Netball Series Individual Awards

By: T. Chapman

Devine James Cops 3 awards

Devine James of the Charlestown Secondary School copped the most individual awards in the recently concluded Queens of the Court Netball Series.

James, a member of the Charlestown Secondary School Open Girls Team, won the Most Valuable Player award, Best Shooter and the Fair Play Award.

Another student of the Charlestown Secondary School, Jahkeema Harvey, won the Most Valuable Player award in the U14 Girls category.

Awardees U14 Girls:

Best Shooter: Eriele Herbert

Best Centre-Court Player: Jahnysha Maynard

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Jahkeema Harvey

Best Defensive Player: Jevonique Hamilton

Fair Play Award: Jecynique Dore

Awardees, Open Girls

Best Shooter: Devine James

Best Centre-Court Player: Dekoia Mills

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Devine James

Best Defensive Player: Tnieka Jeffers

Fair Play Award: Devine James

