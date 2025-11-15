Nevis Secondary Schools’ Queens of the Court Netball Series Individual Awards

By: T. Chapman
Devine James Cops 3 awards
Devine James of the Charlestown Secondary School copped the most individual awards in the recently concluded Queens of the Court Netball Series.
James, a member of the Charlestown Secondary School Open Girls Team, won the Most Valuable Player award, Best Shooter and the Fair Play Award.
Another student of the Charlestown Secondary School, Jahkeema Harvey, won the Most Valuable Player award in the U14 Girls category.
Awardees U14 Girls:
Best Shooter: Eriele Herbert
Best Centre-Court Player: Jahnysha Maynard
Most Valuable Player (MVP): Jahkeema Harvey
Best Defensive Player: Jevonique Hamilton
Fair Play Award: Jecynique Dore
Awardees, Open Girls
Best Shooter: Devine James
Best Centre-Court Player: Dekoia Mills
Most Valuable Player (MVP): Devine James
Best Defensive Player: Tnieka Jeffers
Fair Play Award: Devine James