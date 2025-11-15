Nevis Secondary Schools’ Queens of the Court Netball Series Individual Awards

By: T. Chapman

Devine James Cops 3 awards

Devine James of the Charlestown Secondary School copped the most individual awards in the recently concluded Queens of the Court Netball Series.

James, a member of the Charlestown Secondary School Open Girls Team, won the Most Valuable Player award, Best Shooter and the Fair Play Award.

Another student of the Charlestown Secondary School, Jahkeema Harvey, won the Most Valuable Player award in the U14 Girls category.

Awardees U14 Girls:



Best Shooter: Eriele Herbert



Best Centre-Court Player: Jahnysha Maynard



Most Valuable Player (MVP): Jahkeema Harvey



Best Defensive Player: Jevonique Hamilton



Fair Play Award: Jecynique Dore

Awardees, Open Girls



Best Shooter: Devine James



Best Centre-Court Player: Dekoia Mills



Most Valuable Player (MVP): Devine James



Best Defensive Player: Tnieka Jeffers



Fair Play Award: Devine James