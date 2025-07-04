Local News

Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 gets first reading in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 03, 2025)– The Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 was introduced and read a first time in the Nevis Island Assembly on Thursday, July 03.

The Bill was tabled by Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley.

The Bill provides for the formation of Limited Partnerships in the island of Nevis, and matters relating thereto. 

President of the Honourable House, Mrs. Michelle Slack-Lake, adjourned the day’s session sine die.

END

