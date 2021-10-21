Nevis Co-operative Credit Union gives back to society during week of activities

Photo caption: (front row) Mr. Gary Pemberton, Administrator at the Alexandra Hospital accepts a donation of masks from Ms. Hazel Chiverton, Chairperson of the Supervisory and Compliance Committee of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited on October 20, 2021, during their week of activities

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 21, 2021)- – The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) is giving back to the community it serves as part of its week of activities in observance of International Credit Union Day, being celebrated this year on October 21. In this vein the NCCU donated 2,800 disposable facemasks to the Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

“The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union has stayed true to its corporate philosophy “people helping people”, and the corporative principle number seven ‘concern for our community’. In this regard, on behalf of the Board of Directors, Committee members, management and staff, we would like to present to the Alexandra Hospital 2,800 masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and use for other purposes,” said Ms. Hazel Chiverton, Chairperson of the Supervisory and Compliance Committee of the NCCU during a handing over ceremony at the facility.

Photo caption: (front row) Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited awards scholarships to students- Vernesia Walters, NCCU President presents scholarships to Kam’ron Lewis, Kaian Saddler and Eldon Herbert Jr.

Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator thanked the NCCU for the donation on behalf of Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Junior Minister of Health, Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, and the management and staff of the Alexandra Hospital and Flambouyant Nursing Home. He said that the company has been a generous benefactor to the hospital over the years, noting that this most recent donation was extremely timely.

“We want to thank the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union for this timely donation. We are still in the midst of the pandemic and we at the hospital have been doing our best to ensure that we control the spread of the disease among the community here in Nevis.

Photo caption: Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited donates to Pink Lily Cancer Care- Vernesia Walters [President] and Otis Grant of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited hand over donation to representatives of the Pink Lily Cancer Care

These masks are very timely because as we are all aware of the backlog being experienced with delivery of items to the different islands, we at the hospital have suffered in that way because some of our orders have been delayed.

“This is no the first time we are getting donations from the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, they have been doing this on an annual basis and we are very grateful for their continuous contribution and donation to the Alexandra Hospital as we try to improve our quality of service at the institution,” he said, wishing the NCCU continued success in the future.

The NCCU recently hosted its annual scholarship presentation, awarding three students at the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools, and made donations to Pink Lily Cancer Care and the Social Services Department Senior Citizens Division.

END

For more news out of Nevis visit www.nia.gov.kn your window into Nevis.