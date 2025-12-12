NDMD to Conduct Island-Wide CERT Simulation Exercise

Friday, 12 December 2025

Charlestown, Nevis – The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) in collaboration with the Emergency Response Agencies and Volunteers has scheduled a Simulation Exercise across all five parishes on Friday, 12 December 2025. The activity aims to test and strengthen emergency response, coordination, search and rescue, medical triage, and communications among trained CERT volunteers and partner agencies.

During the exercise, the public may observe emergency vehicles, volunteers acting as “injured” persons, drones operating overhead, and responders in safety gear. NDMD wishes to reassure everyone that this is a planned training activity and not a real emergency. Normal emergency services will remain fully available for genuine incidents.

Members of the public are kindly asked to remain calm, follow any instructions given by officials managing traffic or crowds, and allow exercise vehicles to move freely where possible. The data and lessons learned from this operation will support continuous improvement of Nevis’ disaster readiness and community resilience.

EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE

###