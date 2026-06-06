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SKN Politics

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly will be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
 
The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.
 
The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations.
 
Copies of the Bills will be made available on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service website (sknis.gov.kn) under the “Bills” section as soon as they are posted.
 

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