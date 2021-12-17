MV World Voyager makes inaugural call on Nevis

Photo caption: (L-r) Staff Captain Daniel of the MV World Voyager receiving a copy of a historic old map of Nevis from Hon. Spencer Brand who is representing Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, as a token of appreciation at a welcoming ceremony at the Charlestown Port during the vessel’s inaugural call to Nevis on December 17, 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 17, 2021) — Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) welcomed the captain, crew and guests of the MV World Voyager to Nevis, as the vessel made its inaugural call to the island on December 17, 2021.

During a small ceremony at the Charlestown Port, the minister who represented Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, told the cruise ship’s Staff Captain David that they had chosen one of the premier destinations in the Caribbean. He described the island as one steeped in history.

“Nevis is an island that is rich in history. I would share with you that the island of Nevis is the place where the first hotel in the Caribbean was constructed, the Bath Hotel. I would also share with you that Nevis is the birthplace of one of the founding members of the United States of America, Alexander Hamilton. So we have a very rich history here on the island of Nevis,” he said.

Mr. Brand expressed hope that the vessel’s inaugural visit to the island would be the first of many; that the captain and crew would find the island a place they would be drawn to; and that the guests would have rave reviews at the end of their visit which would result in placing Nevis on the MV World Voyager’s itinerary.

He described the visit is a pleasurable one for Nevis, mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic had disseminated the island’s tourism industry over the past two years.

“We are indeed delighted to see that there is some buoyancy again in the tourism sector here on the island of Nevis. We hope that your visit here on Nevis would be a long-lasting partnership with your entity and the island of Nevis, and we hope that at the end of the day it will be mutually rewarding and beneficial for both.

“So welcome on behalf of the Premier, on behalf of the cabinet and the people of Nevis, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome you officially to the island,” Minister Brand said.

In response, the vessel’s Staff Captain Daniel thanked everyone for the warm welcome, and expressed hope that the vessel would return to the island. He used the opportunity to speak about the visit.

“This inaugural call has been very calm, very smooth so we hope to come back as the Navigator and any sister ship that’s going to come out soon next year.

“So we hope to come back here and return to this nice Caribbean island with all this beautiful weather, and I’m sure our gusts are going to be enjoying today and maybe also, they love it and they are going to come also for their own private vacations,” he said.

Meantime, Mr. Devon Liburd, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) who chaired the event, described Nevis as a tranquil, peaceful and calm destination, and added that he was certain the passengers would be satisfied with the destination, and make recommendations for the MV World Voyager to return to Nevis.

At the end of the ceremony, Minister Brand and Staff Captain Daniel, who was accompanied by crew member Anastasia, exchanged tokens of appreciation.

