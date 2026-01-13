Local News MULTIPLE CHARGES LAID AGAINST DENNIS MAYNARD Last updated: January 13, 2026 3:08 pm By Pulse Administrator Share 0 Min Read SHARE The police have laid charges against Dennis Maynard of Brick Kiln, Nevis, for the offences of Battery on Police, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction. Maynard was charged at the Newcastle Police Station on December 19th, 2025. Related Share This Article Facebook Copy Link Print Additional Products Microsoft 365 Business Professional$15.99 / per monthAdd to cart WordPress WordPress Basic$12.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Online Store$28.99 / per monthAdd to cart Email Marketing Email Marketing Pro$29.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Business$9.99 / per monthAdd to cart