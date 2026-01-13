DENNISMAYNARD
Local News

MULTIPLE CHARGES LAID AGAINST DENNIS MAYNARD

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
0 Min Read

The police have laid charges against Dennis Maynard of Brick Kiln, Nevis, for the offences of Battery on Police, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction.

Maynard was charged at the Newcastle Police Station on December 19th, 2025.

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy