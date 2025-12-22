Multiple Charges Laid Against Anamba Wattley

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has laid multiple charges against Anamba Wattley of Parson’s Ground, St. Kitts, following investigations conducted between December 17th and 20th, 2025.

On December 18th, 2025, Mr Wattley was arrested for Unlawful Communication at Rosemary Lane, Basseterre. As part of ongoing investigations, Police executed a search warrant on Mr Wattley’s premises in Parson’s Ground that same day, during which items of evidential value were recovered and taken into police custody. Mr Wattley was charged on that same day with the offence of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply, committed at the Basseterre Police Station, Cayon Street.

On December 20th, 2025, Mr Wattley was also charged with the offence of Incitement, committed on December 17th, 2025. All charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station.

