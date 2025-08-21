MOE CELEBRATES CONTINGENT OF STUDENTS OFF TO CARIFESTA XV 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, August, 21 2025:​ A contingent of 30 individuals (22 students and 08 teachers) departed the Federation on Thursday August 21st as ambassadors of the Ministry of Education ahead of the Carifesta XV Barbados Opening Ceremony slated for Friday August 22nd at the Queens Park in Bridgetown.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, conveyed

“This year, our delegation comprises 22 talented students and 8 dedicated teachers, who will represent our twin-island Federation on this prestigious regional stage. As Permanent Secretary, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all participants and express gratitude to the teachers and organizers who have worked tirelessly to prepare this group. Their involvement in CARIFESTA XV will undoubtedly be a transformative experience, fostering personal growth, regional camaraderie, and a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of Caribbean heritage. We wish our contingent every success and look forward to the stories, performances, and inspiration they will bring back to our shores.”

Mr. Kirmani Webb, teacher, Charlestown Secondary School and one of the chaperones in the cohort shared,

“We will be participating in activities which focus on the presentations in the Arts which includes Visual Arts, Dance and Theatre as well as a Folklore presentation such as Mocko -Jumbies and Clowns. From this experience we hope that the children will gain some valuable exposure, knowledge, and skills that will be transmitted from the various participating countries in this event.”

Nya Fassale, student representative of the St. Kitts International Academy (SKAI Academy) shared her expectations

“From this experience I hope to meet new people and make connections. I also hope to experience different cultures, learn about the economy in the Caribbean and I also hope to play a bit of steel pan there [Barbados].”

The Carifesta festivities will be conducted under the theme Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence from Friday August 22nd to Sunday August 31st.

