SoriahWilliams Powell 20251031 080038 0000
Local News

Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Breaks VHS Record with 14 Grade Ones at 2025 CSEC Exams

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman

Soriah Williams-Powell, the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis, has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone — earning 14 Grade Ones and 1 Grade Two in the June 2025 CXC Examination cycle.

The previous record was 13 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos. Her performance shattered a decade-old record at the Verchilds High School. 

fb img 17619119905453084473369394627329

Soriah’s success has earned her the distinction of being named Valedictorian for the Class of 2025.

The Verchilds High School graduating class of 2025 returned the highest pass rate in the school’s history, 94%.

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy