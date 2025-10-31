Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Breaks VHS Record with 14 Grade Ones at 2025 CSEC Exams

By: Tito Chapman

Soriah Williams-Powell, the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis, has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone — earning 14 Grade Ones and 1 Grade Two in the June 2025 CXC Examination cycle.

The previous record was 13 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos. Her performance shattered a decade-old record at the Verchilds High School.

Soriah’s success has earned her the distinction of being named Valedictorian for the Class of 2025.

The Verchilds High School graduating class of 2025 returned the highest pass rate in the school’s history, 94%.