Ministry of Health Establishes Nursing Informatics Advisory Committee to Lead Clinical Governance of National Digital Health Rollout

New Committee Positions Nursing Services as the Designated Clinical Authority for Nursing-Specific Aspects of the Federation’s Historic HIS/EHR Transformation

The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the formal establishment of the Nursing Informatics Advisory Committee (NIAC). The NIAC has been constituted as a subcommittee of the Institutional Nursing Services Clinical Governance Committee (INSCGC), operating across Institution-Based Health Services (IBHS) and Community-Based Health Nursing Services (CBHS).

The formation of the NIAC represents a significant milestone in the Ministry of Health’s ongoing national initiative to modernise healthcare service delivery through the implementation of a fully integrated Hospital Information System (HIS) and its embedded Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. This digital health transformation — one of the most consequential technological undertakings in the Federation’s healthcare history — is being implemented across IBHS and CBHS, and is being facilitated in partnership with the St. Kitts Nevis Robotics Association, which has provided technical support, systems training, and capacity-building expertise throughout the rollout process.

The NIAC has been established in direct response to the demands of this implementation. As nursing services constitute the largest clinical workforce within IBHS and CBHS, and bear primary and ongoing responsibility for patient assessment, care planning, medication management, and clinical observation, it is essential that nursing interests are authoritatively represented at every stage of the HIS/EHR implementation — from vendor engagement and system configuration through to testing, deployment, and post-implementation optimisation.

The NIAC will serve as the designated clinical authority for all nursing-specific aspects of the HIS implementation. Its mandate is to ensure that the digital platform and its supporting physical infrastructure align with established nursing workflows, safeguard patient data integrity, comply with Ministry of Health regulations, and uphold the clinical excellence standards mandated by the INSCGC. The committee will work in close coordination with the Ministry’s information technology team, the St. Kitts Nevis Robotics Association, and relevant clinical departments to ensure a seamless and clinically sound transition to digital health records management.

The establishment of the NIAC reflects the broader commitment of nursing services to proactive clinical governance, patient safety, and the responsible, evidence-informed adoption of health information technology in service delivery across the institution. It also affirms the Ministry of Health’s recognition that meaningful digital transformation in healthcare must be clinician-led — and that the nursing profession, as the frontline of patient care, must be a central architect of the systems through which that care is recorded and coordinated.

The Ministry of Health looks forward to the important work of the NIAC as the HIS/EHR rollout continues to advance, and is confident that the committee’s clinical leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that the Federation’s digital health infrastructure meets the highest standards of functionality, safety, and patient-centred care.

Further details regarding the committee’s composition, terms of reference, and implementation workplan are available from the Office of the Principal Nursing Officer upon request.

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