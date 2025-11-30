MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CONTINUES SUPPORT FOR ESSENCE OF HOPE BREAST RECOVERY FOUNDATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 24, 2025: The Ministry of Education, through its Departments of Education Services, Accreditation, UNESCO, TVET Secretariat, and the Examinations Unit, has reaffirmed its commitment to community care by supporting the Essence of Hope Breast Recovery Foundation for the third consecutive year.

Throughout the month of October, staff members collected donations to assist the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide critical support to individuals affected by cancer in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The contribution was formally presented by Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Antonio Morris, to Ms. Pam Armstrong, representative of the Essence of Hope Foundation.

Mr. Morris expressed deep appreciation for the Foundation’s tireless advocacy and assistance to cancer patients and survivors, noting that its work offers not only financial relief but also emotional strength during recovery. He pledged the continued support of the Ministry’s departments, emphasizing that collective action can make a profound difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

“Cancer touches every community, and together we can ease the burden for those affected,” Mr. Morris stated. “I encourage everyone to stand with us and support the Essence of Hope Foundation in their mission.”

Ms. Armstrong welcomed the Ministry’s ongoing partnership, highlighting that contributions help fund essential services such as counselling, recovery programs, and awareness campaigns that empower patients and their families. This continued collaboration underscores the importance of solidarity, compassion, and sustained advocacy in the fight against cancer.

The Ministry of Education extends an invitation to the wider public to join this cause. Donations, whether large or small, play a vital role in providing resources and hope to cancer patients and survivors.

