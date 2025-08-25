MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES NEW 2025 – 2026 SCHOOL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, August 25, 2025: On Monday, August 25th, The Ministry of Education announced new appointments to the leadership of the schools in St. Kitts at the annual Back-to-School Opening Ceremony.

Beach Allen Primary School

Kishana Matthew: Deputy Head Teacher

Shontall Billinghurst-Rogers: Deputy Head Teacher

Cayon Primary School

Avion Spenser: Deputy Head Teacher

Charles E. Mills Secondary School

Gracia Richardson Matthew: Acting Principal

Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School

Maricia Vanlow-Beaton: Deputy Head– Estridge Campus

Dieppe Bay Primary School

Micayan Smith-Mitcham: Head Teacher

Saddlers Primary School

Raynelda Salters: Deputy Head Teacher

Saddlers Secondary School

Tamara Cuffy Elizee: Deputy Principal

Sandy Point Primary School

Sharine Woodley: Head Teacher

St. Paul’s Primary School

Latara Bradshaw-Mills: Deputy Head Teacher

Tucker Clarke Primary School

Wrennelcia Gumbs: Head Teacher

Bambie Peets: Deputy Head Teacher

Violet Petty Primary School

Hilma Mills: Deputy Head Teacher

Washington Archibald High School

Adolphus Jones: Deputy Principal

Other New Appointments in the Ministry of Education are as follows:

Sacher Warner Leader: Education Officer Department of Education Services

Kathuel Bergan: Education Officer Department of Education Services

Claristine Simmonds: Instructional Coach Department of Education Services

Kelvis Alford: Project Coordinator TVET Secretariat

The Minister of Education extends congratulations to the educators on their new posts and reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to the growth and transformation of education.

-30-

