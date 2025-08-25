MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES NEW 2025 – 2026 SCHOOL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, August 25, 2025: On Monday, August 25th, The Ministry of Education announced new appointments to the leadership of the schools in St. Kitts at the annual Back-to-School Opening Ceremony.
Beach Allen Primary School
Kishana Matthew: Deputy Head Teacher
Shontall Billinghurst-Rogers: Deputy Head Teacher
Cayon Primary School
Avion Spenser: Deputy Head Teacher
Charles E. Mills Secondary School
Gracia Richardson Matthew: Acting Principal
Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School
Maricia Vanlow-Beaton: Deputy Head– Estridge Campus
Dieppe Bay Primary School
Micayan Smith-Mitcham: Head Teacher
Saddlers Primary School
Raynelda Salters: Deputy Head Teacher
Saddlers Secondary School
Tamara Cuffy Elizee: Deputy Principal
Sandy Point Primary School
Sharine Woodley: Head Teacher
St. Paul’s Primary School
Latara Bradshaw-Mills: Deputy Head Teacher
Tucker Clarke Primary School
Wrennelcia Gumbs: Head Teacher
Bambie Peets: Deputy Head Teacher
Violet Petty Primary School
Hilma Mills: Deputy Head Teacher
Washington Archibald High School
Adolphus Jones: Deputy Principal
Other New Appointments in the Ministry of Education are as follows:
Sacher Warner Leader: Education Officer Department of Education Services
Kathuel Bergan: Education Officer Department of Education Services
Claristine Simmonds: Instructional Coach Department of Education Services
Kelvis Alford: Project Coordinator TVET Secretariat
The Minister of Education extends congratulations to the educators on their new posts and reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to the growth and transformation of education.
