MINISTER OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FORMATIONOF THE CHRISTOPHER WILKIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY



Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, September 08, 2025: During the NVQ-SKN graduation ceremony celebrating the achievement of 38 trainees who received their NVQ Level 1 certifications on Thursday, September 03, Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, announced a major restructuring of technical and vocational education in St. Kitts and Nevis.





Addressing the future of technical and vocational education, Dr. Hanley stated



“In a few weeks, the Ministry of Education will merge three of its TVET institutions – AVEC, NSTP, and Project Strong. This new institution will bear the name of two of our TVET pioneers – Mr. Clyde Christopher and Mr. Fitzroy Wilkin. The Christopher Wilkin Institute of Technology will be an institution founded on the principles of inclusivity, adaptability, and excellence. As an institute of technology, the ministry is committed to investing in new and emerging technologies. This is evident with our most recent acquisition of a welding simulator, which further enhances and increases the sustainability of our TVET training. Preparations are being made to procure other types of simulators, virtual reality, and augmented reality systems. The NVQ-SKN stands as a testament to our national dedication to human capital development. It reflects our recognition that the true strength of our nation lies in the skills, talents, and determination of our people.”



The merger is expected to strengthen the delivery of vocational training, expand opportunities for students, and ensure the sustainability of skills development across St. Kitts and Nevis.



This milestone event marks a transformative step for TVET in the country, signalling the government’s continued focus on innovation, workforce development, and honouring the legacy of pioneers who shaped technical education.

Related