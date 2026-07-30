MINISTER MAYNARD ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY OF NEW WATER SOURCE IN SADDLERS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 30, 2026 (SKNIS): Minister responsible for Water Services, the Honourable Konris Maynard, today (July 30, 2026), announced the discovery of a promising new water source in Saddlers, describing it as another significant step in strengthening Saint Kitts’ long-term water security.



Delivering a statement during the July 30 Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister Maynard revealed that preliminary investigations have yielded encouraging results following hydrogeological exploration in the community.



“It now gives me great pleasure to announce and to report that we have now found water in Saddlers,” Minister Maynard said. “Yes, we have found water in Saddlers, and preliminary checks are positive.”



The minister explained that while the initial findings are encouraging, the government will proceed cautiously to ensure the source is both safe and sustainable.



“As always, we will proceed with the same level of caution and due care so that we can have full and complete quality and integrity testing to ensure that this is a sustainable aquifer to add to our expanding water resources,” Minister Maynard stated.



He added that further information will be provided once comprehensive testing has been completed.



The announcement follows a drone-based hydrogeological survey that identified approximately 17 promising aquifer locations across Saint Kitts. Minister Maynard noted that the government had already begun development efforts in Saddlers and intends to continue exploration in communities including St. Paul’s and Sandy Point.



The discovery forms part of the government’s broader strategy to diversify the nation’s water supply through groundwater development, desalination, expanded storage capacity and upgraded distribution infrastructure.



Describing the approach as one focused on long-term resilience, Minister Maynard said every new source strengthens the country’s ability to meet future water demands.



“Every new source strengthens our resilience, every upgraded pipe improves reliability, every reservoir increases national security,” the minister stressed. “Taken together, these investments represent one of the most significant transformations of the water sector since, and even before our independence.”



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