Miguel Flemming named Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture

Mr. Miguel S. Flemming has been named Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives. His assignment took effect on Monday, September 5 2022 as part of a transition from the former Permanent Secretary, who has retired.

Mr Flemming holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Crop Production and a Master’s Degree in Aquatic Studies from the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, Taiwan.

Prior to his acting assignment, Mr Flemming was Manager of the Bayford’s Livestock Centre of Excellence. His other roles have included: Head of the Livestock Division in the Department of Agriculture, St Kitts and Farm Manager at the St Kitts Eco Park.

While commenting on the new assignment, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, the Honourable Samal Duggins said: “Mr Miguel Flemming has a formidable background as a qualified agriculturist. This is just one of many positive changes to come as this new administration follows through with its promise to deliver impactful and transformational change to areas that are in critical need of growth and development.”

Minister Duggins added that Mr Flemming comes with a wealth of knowledge in agriculture related matters and can help to add a youthful perspective in the quest to enhance the agricultural sector. He expressed his confidence in Flemming’s ability as he assumes this extremely significant responsibility moving forward.

At 33, Miguel Flemming is the youngest ever Acting Permanent Secretary named in the Ministry of Agriculture.

