Meta Launches Facebook Reels to All Users

Meta launched Facebook Reels in more than 150 countries for creators around the world to grow their communities .

. To help creators earn money from Facebook Reels, Meta is expanding tests of overlay ads, starting with banner and sticker ads .

. New Facebook Reels features include Remix, sharing to Facebook Stories and more.

On Tuesday 22 February, Meta expanded the availability of Facebook Reels for iOS and Android to more than 150 countries across the globe, which includes St. Kitts and Nevis.

As a result of this latest development, creators now have more ways to earn money, new creation tools and more places to create reels.

According to Meta, Reels is their fastest growing content format by far.

We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content.

Facebook Reels may be found in Feed, Groups and Watch. When viewing a reel, you can follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it or share it with friends.

