MCRS Officers Depart for St. Kitts to Begin Eight‑Week Professional Training Programme

Brades, Montserrat — January 31, 2026

The Government of Montserrat is pleased to announce that a cohort of officers from the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) has departed the island to participate in an intensive eight‑week training programme in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The initiative forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening border security, enhancing revenue collection, and investing in the professional development of young public officers.

The training exercise was coordinated by Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Derick Lee, who emphasized the importance of continuous capacity‑building within the Customs and Revenue Service. The officers were transported to St. Kitts on Saturday, January 31, 2026, aboard the MV Heliconia, with support from the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS).

Strengthening National Capacity

The Government views this training as a strategic investment in Montserrat’s long‑term development. Customs officers play a critical role in:

Safeguarding the island’s borders

Facilitating legitimate trade

Ensuring efficient revenue collection

Supporting economic growth and national security

By equipping officers with advanced skills and updated knowledge, Montserrat strengthens its ability to manage increasing trade activity, especially as the island prepares for major infrastructure developments such as the new seaport.

Benefits to the Country

The training programme is expected to deliver several key benefits to Montserrat, including:

Improved Border Protection: Officers will gain enhanced skills in inspection, enforcement, and risk management, helping to prevent illegal imports and protect public safety.

More Efficient Trade Processing: Updated training will support faster, more transparent customs procedures, benefiting businesses and encouraging economic activity.

Stronger Revenue Collection: Officers will be better equipped to apply customs laws and valuation procedures, ensuring that government revenue is accurately and efficiently collected.

Professional Development for Youth: The participating officers represent a new generation of public servants. Their training contributes to building a skilled, confident, and future‑ready workforce.

Regional Collaboration: The initiative strengthens ties with St. Kitts and Nevis and reinforces Montserrat’s commitment to regional standards and cooperation.

Government Commitment

The Government of Montserrat remains committed to investing in its human resources, particularly within frontline agencies that safeguard the island’s economic and national security interests.

The Government extends its appreciation to the Royal Montserrat Police Service for facilitating safe transport and to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for hosting the training programme.

The officers are expected to return to Montserrat upon completion of the eight‑week course, bringing with them enhanced skills and renewed commitment to service.