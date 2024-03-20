Mary Charles Hospital Pharmacy Reopens

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 19, 2024 [Ministry of Health] – The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the reopening of the Mary Charles Hospital Pharmacy, effective today. This important community resource, closed for an extended period due to necessary repairs from years of neglect, is now ready to serve the public once again. The newly renovated pharmacy will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In light of this reopening, Dr. Jenson Morton, a leading figure at the Ministry of Health, expressed, “The reopening of the Mary Charles Hospital Pharmacy is not just a milestone for us but a beacon of enhanced healthcare access for the community. This step is reflective of our unwavering commitment to health and wellness across all regions. We’re excited to see the positive impact this will have on the lives of our citizens and are looking forward to expanding our services to meet the growing needs of our populace.”

This reopening marks a significant milestone in our commitment to ensuring that the residents of the area have convenient access to essential government pharmaceutical services. The pharmacy’s operational days and hours have been strategically selected based on current needs and projected user demand. As we observe the pharmacy’s usage patterns and receive community feedback, our goal is to expand its operating hours. Ultimately, we aim to have the pharmacy open five days a week to better accommodate the needs of our populace.

The Ministry of Health recognizes the importance of modernizing and improving healthcare delivery services. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance patient care, we are also in the final stages of digitizing the Mary Charles Pharmacy. This initiative is part of a broader project that includes the digital integration of pharmaceutical services at other outlets, including Pogson, Newtown, and Basseterre Health Centres. Once complete, this digital network will allow for streamlined access to patient medical profiles and pharmaceutical records across all outlets.

The benefits of this digital integration are manifold. It will enable more efficient management of medication, prevent over-prescribing and over-distribution, and facilitate instant communication about stock levels and the availability of medications across all outlets. This technological advancement is a testament to our dedication to leveraging digital solutions to improve healthcare services and ensure the well-being of our community.

The Ministry of Health is committed to the continuous improvement of healthcare services across the nation. We thank the community for its patience during the pharmacy’s closure and look forward to serving you through the newly reopened Mary Charles Hospital Pharmacy and our upcoming digital initiatives.

