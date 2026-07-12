Mario Phillip To Be Launched As NRP Candidate for Constituency 11

By: T. Chapman

Mario Phillip – NRP Candidate for Nevis 11

The Nevis Reformation Party will be launching a new candidate for Nevis 11, which comprises of St Thomas Parish and St James Parish.

The official launch of Mario Phillip will be held on Thursday 16, 2026 at the Bottom of Jessups Road in St Thomas Parish..

Prior to the start of the launch, there will be a motorcade from the grounds of the Bulters Community Centre to Jessups.

The launch is slated to start at 7:00 p.m.

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