Makana Ferry Launches In St Kitts!

Basseterre, St. Kitts (25 October 2022): From 31 October 2022, Makana Ferry will add St. Kitts to its diverse list of affordable ferry destinations. “Makana,” a Hawaiian term denoting a gift or reward, affords exciting new travel opportunities to the island.

The M/V Makana is a 72’ Sabre catamaran fast ferry carrying 150 passengers across two decks: a central lower patio, an upper deck with a covered business class area, and an open sun deck area. The vessel is fully air-conditioned with a bar service area and two (2) heads for passenger convenience. This inter-island ferry service welcomes voyages from St. Eustatius (Statia), St. Maarten, and Saba, respectively.

Makana Ferry services provide ample opportunity for persons seeking soul-stirring and unforgettable travel experiences. Adventurists can partake in St. Kitts’ diverse offerings, such as ziplining through the rainforests, hiking to the illustrious Mount Liamigua, diving to discover the island’s underwater treasures, or even immersing in relaxing catamaran sailing and snorkelling opportunities. Additionally, revellers can experience the exciting nightlife of St. Kitts by barhopping at “The Strip,” famously dubbed the premier Caribbean nightlife destination.

Makana adding St. Kitts to its ferry destinations allows travellers to experience the island’s colourful Sugar Mas Carnival, held in December – January, and the vibrant St. Kitts Music Festival, held annually in June, as well as many more on-island events. The destination’s unique and authentic history can also be explored at the World Heritage Site “Brimstone Hill,” where rich storytelling awaits.

For over 30 years, Makana has provided ferry services between Anguilla and St. Maarten and cargo shipping services between Anguilla, St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Kitts.

St. Kitts, Ship It For Less | Contact:

Phone: (869) 466-1151 / (869 660-1151

Email: Dermien@shipitforless.com

Agent: Damien Lestrade

Don’t miss the opportunity to venture deeper into St. Kitts through Makana Ferry services!

