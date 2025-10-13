Logos Hope is returning to Saint Kitts and Nevis

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is returning to Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis in October.



The Logos Hope onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy.

The Visitor Experience Deck, which will be open to the public, beckons exploration. From the Welcome Area, offering an introduction to the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the International Café, where delightful treats like ice cream, drinks, and snacks are available for purchase, there is something for everyone to enjoy.



The Logos Hope will open to the public at Port Zante in Basseterre from 30th October– 4th November 2025.

Opening Hours:

Thursday to Saturday: 10AM to 9PM

Sunday and Monday: 1PM to 9PM

Tuesday: 10AM to 7PM

Entry fee: 5 XCD

