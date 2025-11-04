Local Inmates Shine in International Chess Tournament

Inmates at His Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts have once again demonstrated the transformative power of rehabilitation and personal development, earning an impressive fourth-place finish in an international chess tournament held on October 14, 2025.

The competition brought together inmates from across the region and beyond, offering a platform for mental discipline, strategy, and camaraderie through the game of chess. Representing St. Kitts and Nevis were twenty inmates who had earlier competed in a rigorous in-house tournament on September 4, designed to select the top players to represent the Federation.

The team’s strong performance in the international event marks a proud milestone for the local prison system and highlights the tangible impact of the rehabilitation programmes being implemented at His Majesty’s Prison under the Ministry of National Security.

Commissioner of Corrections, Mr. Spencer Isaac, commended the participants for their dedication and achievement, noting that “this accomplishment reflects the immense potential within our inmate population.”

The initiative forms part of a broader rehabilitation framework aimed at empowering inmates through education, skill development, and constructive recreation. Over the past year, His Majesty’s Prison has expanded programmes in literacy, vocational training, and sports to promote personal growth and successful reintegration into society.