Let Taiwan Chip in: A Call for Fairness at the United Nations

Ambassador Edward Ling-wen Tao

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis

Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis may be separated by two oceans, yet we are united by our shared commitment to democracy, resilience, and fairness. These are the very principles that should define the United Nations. But at the UN, where every nation’s voice should be heard, the 23 million people of Taiwan remain silenced. This exclusion isn’t just an injustice to Taiwan; it’s a threat to the ideal of universality itself. As Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Taiwan’s exclusion is a loss for the entire world. Despite facing constant authoritarian pressure from China, our democratic society thrives. Taiwan is a global leader, producing over 60% of the world’s semiconductor chips and driving innovation in public health, information technology, and sustainable development. Yet, a distorted interpretation of a 50-year-old resolution keeps us out. UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, addressed China’s representation but never once mentioned Taiwan or authorized Beijing to speak on our behalf. Using this resolution to block Taiwan’s participation is against the UN’s founding ideals and weakens its ability to address global challenges.

St. Kitts and Nevis has consistently stood with Taiwan through political and literal storms. True friendship shines brightest in turbulent times, and your nation has been a steadfast ally in an era marked by disinformation, coercion, and democratic backsliding. Your advocacy for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN and other international forums is a testament to your commitment to justice. Through our cooperation in education, healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable development, our two nations demonstrate how principled partnerships can achieve transformative results.

The exclusion of Taiwan is not just our problem—it’s a global one. The UN’s mission is to leave no one behind, yet a top-20 global economy and vibrant democracy remains locked outside the door. Excluding Taiwan is like a cricket team purposely leaving its best bowler on the bench. Many Caribbean countries loses a capable and willing partner when Taiwan’s contributions to medical support, disaster relief, and sustainable development are denied.

As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary and the countdown to the Sustainable Development Goals accelerates, every partner at the table is needed—especially Taiwan. St. Kitts and Nevis has shown moral leadership by championing Taiwan’s cause. By continuing this support, you affirm that moral clarity belongs not only to the powerful but to the principled.

As a Caribbean saying reminds us, “One hand can’t clap.” Taiwan extends its hand. With your continued support, together we can make the world clap louder—for peace, democracy, and prosperity.

