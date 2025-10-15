Leonard “Cole” Herbert Represents St. Kitts-Nevis at Trinidad’s First International Draughts Tournament

St. Kitts-Nevis’ very own Leonard “Cole” Herbert proudly represented the country at the First Trinidad International Open Draughts Tournament, held in Couva and concluded on 5th October 2025.

The landmark event, organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Draughts and Checkers Association under the World Draughts Federation (FMJD), attracted participants from around the world in a 9-day long showcase of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

Herbert, a respected figure in the St. Kitts draughts community and a former draughts champion, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Romeo Parris, President of the St.Kitts Draught Association, “It was an incredible experience; competing among top international players and proudly representing my country. I am grateful for Mr. Parris as he continues to believe in me and the other players in St. Kitts and supporting our craft.” Herbert went on to express appreciation to all his sponsors and the Ministry of Sports for making his participation possible.

President of the World Draught Association alongside Mr Herbert.

“I’m really proud of myself, for not only participating in the tournament but, for tying in 6th place alongside 7 other players. But, best of all, my participation has now put St. Kitts-Nevis on the international draught map.” Herbert shared.

This event marks an important step for draughts in the Caribbean, raising the region’s profile in the international arena. Herbert’s participation demonstrates the growing passion and talent emerging from St. Kitts-Nevis, with hopes of inspiring a new generation of players.

Related