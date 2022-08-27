LEEWARDS HAVE UPPER HAND THANKS TO AMORY’S SPELL

LEEWARDS HAVE UPPER HAND THANKS TO AMORY’S SPELL

Onaje Amory
Advertise With SKN PULSE

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – In a match billed as the Leeward Islands bowlers versus a solid all-round Barbados unit, it ended with the Leewards led by off-spinner Onaje Amory taking advantage on the opening day in the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19 Championship final on Thursday.

SCORECARDS: https://windiescricketdomestic.com/

Playing at Arnos Vale: Tournament leading wicket-taker Amory stepped up big with an impressive spell of off-spin with excellent figures of 14-6-29-3 as Barbados closed the rain-affected day on 132-6 in 47 overs. The day’s play commenced 2:30 pm and right from the start, Leeward Islands quickly starting chipping away at the wickets.

Related Posts

West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship bowls off in…

THREE MALE ATHLETES TO REPRESENT SKN AT NACAC CHAMPIONSHIPS…

U19 Cricket: Leeward Islands whip Guyana by 10 wickets

Advertise With SKN PULSE

First change bowler Yannique Wattley (6-1-9-2) got the first two wickets as Barbados first slipped to 47-2 in the 17th over. It’s at this stage when the tall and imposing figure of 18-year-old Amory rocked the Barbados middle order with his three wickets to leave the Bajans precariously placed on 83-5 in the 31st over.

A mini resistance occurred during a 49-run six wicket partnership between Nathan Sealy, currently unbeaten on 21 (51 balls, 3×4) and Jayden Leacock 29 (54 balls, 2×4). Leacock fell late in the day when he was well caught at slip off 15-year-old leg-spinner Micah McKenzie.

Share
More Stories

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take control

Four Athletes To Represent St. Kitts and Nevis At PAN AM…

SEVEN BUSINESSES AWARDED ON THE EVE OF WORLD CONSUMER…

1 of 2,102
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy