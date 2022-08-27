LEEWARDS HAVE UPPER HAND THANKS TO AMORY’S SPELL

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – In a match billed as the Leeward Islands bowlers versus a solid all-round Barbados unit, it ended with the Leewards led by off-spinner Onaje Amory taking advantage on the opening day in the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19 Championship final on Thursday.

SCORECARDS: https://windiescricketdomestic.com/

Playing at Arnos Vale: Tournament leading wicket-taker Amory stepped up big with an impressive spell of off-spin with excellent figures of 14-6-29-3 as Barbados closed the rain-affected day on 132-6 in 47 overs. The day’s play commenced 2:30 pm and right from the start, Leeward Islands quickly starting chipping away at the wickets.

First change bowler Yannique Wattley (6-1-9-2) got the first two wickets as Barbados first slipped to 47-2 in the 17th over. It’s at this stage when the tall and imposing figure of 18-year-old Amory rocked the Barbados middle order with his three wickets to leave the Bajans precariously placed on 83-5 in the 31st over.

A mini resistance occurred during a 49-run six wicket partnership between Nathan Sealy, currently unbeaten on 21 (51 balls, 3×4) and Jayden Leacock 29 (54 balls, 2×4). Leacock fell late in the day when he was well caught at slip off 15-year-old leg-spinner Micah McKenzie.