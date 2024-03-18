Leewards beat Barbados by 12 runs

Leeward Islands defeated Barbados by 12 runs in the first game of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Warner Park today.

Batting first, Leewards led by a stellar performance from Reniece Boyce, amassed 139-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Boyce hit a half-century, scoring 67 runs from just 52 balls.

Naijanni Cumberbatch was the pick of the bowlers for Barbados, ending with figures of 4-9 from her four overs.

Despite a valiant effort from the Barbados Women, with Kycia Knight contributing 37 runs and Kyshona Knight remaining unbeaten on 50, they fell short of their target as they were restricted to 127-5.

Rozel Liburd led the bowling attack for Leeward Islands, claiming 2 wickets for 18 runs.

SCORES:

Leeward Islands 139 for seven off 20 overs (Reniece Boyce 67; NaiJanni Cumberbatch four wickets for nine runs)

Barbados 127 for five off 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 50 not out, Kycia Knight 37, Aaliyah Alleyne 23; Rozel Liburd two wickets for 18 runs)