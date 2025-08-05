Entertainment

Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch 2025 – Montserrat Represented

Montserrat’s reigning Calypso Monarch, Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, has officially departed the Emerald Isle to represent the island at the prestigious 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition, set to take place on August 9th in Anguilla!

Sylk is accompanied by Director Kenneth Silcott and Backup Vocalist Adena Johnson as part of Montserrat’s official delegation.

“We are proud to support Sylk as he takes the regional stage on behalf of Montserrat. His talent, message, and passion reflect the power of our calypso tradition. We’re confident he’ll make us proud and continue to raise the bar for Montserratian artistry,” said Director Silcott.

Let’s show our full support as Sylk carries the rhythm, pride, and spirit of Montserrat to Anguilla!

