Leeward Islands beat Red Force by 187 runs

By: Staff Writer

Leeward Islands Hurricanes thrashed TT Red Force by 187 runs in round three of the West Indies Four-Day Championships at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on Saturday.

Chasing a massive target of 459, Red Force were dismissed for 271.

Yannic Cariah and the lower order showed resistance after resuming the final day’s play on 143/6.

Cariah made an even 100 off 180 balls, an innings which included 13 fours.

Jayden Seales struck 33 off 46 deliveries and Bryan Charles chipped in with 21.

Off spinner and Hurricanes captain Rahkeem Cornwall was the pick of the bowlers with 4/50 in 23 overs.

Fast bowlers Sheno Berridge and Jeremiah Louis took 2/30 and 3/31 respectively.

Hurricanes now have two wins and a loss after three matches.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 357 – Kieran Powell 139, Amir Jangoo 58; Jayden Seales 5/49 and 241/7 dec – Devon Thomas 84, Kieran Powell 83; Yannic Cariah 3/33, Akeal Hosein 2/64 vs TT RED FORCE 140 – Joshua Da Silva 65, Bryan Charles 25; Jeremiah Louis 4/32, Colin Archibald 4/27 and 271 – Y Cariah 100, Jason Mohammed 36; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/50, J Louis 3/31. Hurricanes won by 187 runs