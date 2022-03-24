Leader of PAM addresses CBI Proceeds For Nevis

Shawn Richards, leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) issued a statement on Wednesday (March 23) addressing CBI Proceeds for Nevis.

An equitable share of revenue from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme for Nevis continues to be a big area of contention within the Team Unity Administration.

Richards who serves as Deputy Prime Minister in the Federal Cabinet recently joined the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley in lobbying for an equitable share of the revenue from the CBI Programme.