Kunal Tilokani Selected to the West Indies Under-19 Team

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly congratulates Kunal Tilokani on his selection to the West Indies Under-19 team, marking a major milestone in his rapidly developing cricket career.

The talented young cricketer has enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, representing both the Leeward Islands Under-19 and Under-17 teams, and being named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the West Indies Under-17 Tournament. He also featured in the Cool and Smooth T20 Tournament, the St. Kitts Senior T20 Team, and the Senior 50-Over Team, showcasing his all-round ability and maturity beyond his years.

Reflecting on his journey, Tilokani described this year as his most demanding and rewarding season yet.

“It’s actually been a very challenging year for me. This year, 2025, I’ve been playing the most cricket I’ve ever played in my life,” he said. I represented the Cool and Smooth for the first time, the St. Kitts T20 team for the first time, and was also part of the St. Kitts Senior Team in the 50-over format. It’s just been a pleasure for me.”

When asked about the moment he learned of his regional Under-19 selection earlier in the year, Tilokani admitted that it came as a surprise.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting it because I had a regional Under-19 tournament and I hadn’t gotten the scores that I would like. But I didn’t give up. I went to the Under-17 level and I showed them why — that I have quality and I have skills,” he explained.

He added that his passion for the game continues to drive him forward.

“Honestly, cricket right now is my main priority. I basically focus on cricket every day — I think about cricket, and I want to do well. I want to make it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tilokani’s immediate focus is to perform consistently and earn a place in the West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad scheduled for January.

“My goal now is just to stay calm, put in good performances, and hopefully make my name in the World Cup squad,” he shared.

Tilokani travelled last Saturday to Grenada to join the West Indies Under-19 squad, which will face England in a seven-match 50-over series. He sees the upcoming series as an invaluable opportunity to test his skills against top-quality opposition.

“England is a quality Under-19 team. I just think that I have the skills and the experience. It’s just for me to stay calm, be positive, and do what I have to do,” he said confidently.

The SKCA has praised Tilokani’s achievements, calling his selection a proud moment for St. Kitts and a reflection of the growing strength of local cricket development.

The Association extended its best wishes to Tilokani and the entire West Indies Under-19 team for a successful and competitive series against England.

Attached is the full interview with Kunal with SKCA media.