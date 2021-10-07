Koffee releases new song West Indies

Koffee drops new song, “West Indies”.

The Jamaican Reggae sensation has been on the rise for the past few years, and now she has finally confirmed that she’ll release her debut album in early 2022 via RCA. It’ll include her just-released single “West Indies,” produced by Iotosh.

The 21-year-old announced West Indies on Twitter on Monday alongside the cover art, which features an island vibe theme with a 42-second snippet of the song.

“Coming from the West Indies and you know say we giving you the best indeed,” Kofee sings at the top of the beat, exuding some sweet R&B sounding flows.

Listen and watch the video (co-directed by Meji Alabi & Koffee) below.