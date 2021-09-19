King Hollywood: Back to Back Senior Kaiso Monarch

By: Staff Writer

Reigning Calypso Monarch, Andrew ‘King Hollywood’ Nisbett has created history. King Hollywood is the first calypsonian to repeat as Culturama Kaiso Calypso Monarch. A feat he accomplished in the heart of Gingerland last evening, Saturday 18th September, 2021.

Amassing 800 points, King Hollywood was adjudged the 2021 National Senior Calypso Monarch at the David Freeman Center of Excellence, the home for the 47th edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival.

Signalling an end to his Calypso career, winning back to back crowns is the perfect conclusion to his Calypso story, which spanned 29 years.

King Hollywood sang ‘A Feeling It’ and ‘Gratitude is A Must’. During his presentation, Hollywood expressed thanks to Halstead ‘Sooty’ Byron and others and paid tribute to Roger Fyfield and Joyce Moving.

King Hollywood beat out his closest competitor by just two points.

Veteran Calypsonian, Keith Scarborough MBE – King Dis N Dat placed 1st runner up with 798 points while 2nd runner up went to King Astro with 773 points.

Hollywood was truly humbled when he was announced as the 2021 Kaiso Monarch.