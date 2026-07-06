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Kimesha Samuel Charged With Wounding With Intent

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Division B, have formally charged Kimesha Samuel of Green Tree Housing, Old Road, for the offence of Wounding with Intent.

Ms. Samuel was formally arrested and charged, on a Warrant in the First Instance on July 3, 2026, at the Basseterre Police Station.  She was subsequently released on bail.

Her arrest and charge stem from an incident that occurred in Old Road on June 6, 2026.

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