Kiaeem Carty Sentenced For Armed Robbery At Rams Supermarket

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – June 12, 2025 – On Wednesday 11 June 2025, Mr. Kiaeem Carty appeared before His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC at the High Court to be sentenced on the charge of armed robbery. Mr. Carty had entered an early guilty plea previously and, having already served 1 year, 9 months, and 20 days on remand, was sentenced to eleven (11) years’ imprisonment. By law, he is eligible for remission of up to one-third of the sentence for good behaviour, and the time already served will be credited towards the sentence imposed.

This conviction stems from a robbery that occurred on August 12, 2023, at the RAM’s Supermarket branch in Camps. On that date, four armed and masked assailants entered the premises, forcibly obtained a significant sum of cash from employees and vault, and made their escape in a waiting vehicle.

A subsequent intelligence-led operation at the Timothy Beach Hotel led to the detention of five men. Following further investigations, Mr. Carty, 23, of New Road, St. Kitts, was formally charged on August 21, 2023, with robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The other charges were withdrawn.

The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force acknowledges and commends the tireless efforts of the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and all officers involved in the investigation and assisted in securing this conviction.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirms the Force’s commitment to the protection of the public and the pursuit of justice in all criminal matters.

