KEACY CARTY: FOLLOWING HIS FATHER’S VISION; FULFILLING THEIR DREAM

BIRMINGHAM, England- Keacy Carty stormed into the history books of West Indies Cricket by becoming the joint, sixth highest scorer in history, with a breathtaking 170 against Ireland in the third and final one day international at Clontarf in Dublin.

Carty marvelled the crowd with his sparkling stroke play consisting of 15 sumptuous fours and 8 crisp sixes which reassured his admirers of his emerging power, to go along with his classy touch and finesse at the crease. This innings ensured the West Indies carved out a 197-run win via the Duckworth Lewis Method.

This knock followed a defiant and reassuring 102 in the previous contest, after the West Indies found themselves wobbling on 46 for 2, before posting an imposing 352 for 8 in the second game of the series, which was unfortunately abandoned to due to rain.

Prior to these recent outstanding performances, Carty showed his prowess in 2024 by leading the West Indies in scoring with 560 runs at a staggering average of 62.22 in 11 innings, only bettered by Sri Lankans: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka.

Carty insists that his transformation in form stems from his attention to detail and his diligence.

“After experiencing some success in Australia, I knew that I just needed to focus on improving my weaker areas, so I ensured that I put in the hours and time ahead of every series with strategic intent if I was to improve and evolve as a player, not only for myself but also the team in the wider scheme of things.”

Head Coach Daren Sammy spoke glowingly about the batter’s emergence especially with his current role in the team.

“When you think about the phrase ‘hard work brings rewards’, Keacy is definitely a reflection of that because the role that management has now given him, the way he has grabbed that opportunity and made the best out of it, it makes you happy.”

As a fringe player in 2023, Carty watched from the sidelines as the West Indies missed out on qualification for the 50 over World Cup that year in India, and that it was that agonizing feeling which fuelled his commitment and temperament over the last 17 months.

“In that moment I knew, that if I ever had the opportunity, that I would never allow us to be in this position going forward ever again.” He shared. “It wasn’t good for the team, or the region, given that it’s the first that has ever happened and even though I was not a regular at the time, seeing the disappointment and sadness of the players made it painful and we are now on a path with a collective mindset to ensure it never happens again.”

At age 25, Carty created history when he was selected to tour the Netherlands, becoming the first cricketer born in the island of St Maarten to make a West Indies squad. He went on to make his debut days later, but his journey started at a tender age through the visionary eyes of his father.

“It started with my father, he was a cricketer, he still plays but not as much. He always told me that he would teach me all that he could to ensure that I would become more than just the ordinary player.”

The elegant right hander admitted that he was forced into the game but realized he could maximize his potential given that he could make a living from the game and recalls some of the sacrifices his father made.

“He took me out of junior cricket in St Maarten at an early age, deciding that it was more beneficial for me to train and play with grown men, rather than my Under-15 counterparts. This ensured that I was exposed to more advanced training, which quickly proved to be the right decision.”

Carty’s name was on the top of everyone’s lips in 2016 when he hit a patient and match defining half century to guide the West Indies to their first ever Under-19 title in Bangladesh. He then matriculated into the Leeward Islands team the same year, however, he took him another six years to be called up to the West Indies squad.

This called for patience and belief but there was never self doubt from the right-handed batter.

“I was never worried about getting to the senior level, but I questioned myself a little wondering if I was good enough, but after you gradually start to reap some of the rewards of your hard work you start to tell yourself you can do it.”

Keacy Carty has been fearless throughout his emerging journey, and now during his senior stint, continues to show the value of having a strong drive and desire to succeed.

This article was written by Jerome Foster, Content and Media Officer assigned to the West Indies Men’s Senior Team

