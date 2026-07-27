KAJARYHENRY
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KAJARY HENRY SENTENCED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT TO MURDER

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Kajary ‘Rebel’ Henry of Hermitage Village, Cayon, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to prison
for the offence of Wounding with Intent to Murder, committed on May 14th, 2024. Mr Henry pleaded guilty to the offence on May 22nd, 2026, and was sentenced on July24th, 2026, to serve thirteen (13) years in His Majesty’s Prison.

Additionally, Mr Henry was ordered to enroll in four (4) CXC subjects while serving his sentence and to pay six thousand five hundred dollars (XCD $6,500) in compensation within twelve (12) months
of being released from prison.

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Mr Henry’s sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. at
the High Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

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