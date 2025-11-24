Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican reggae star and actor, dead at 81

By: Tito Chapman

Legendary Jamaican singer Jimmy Cliff, OM, has passed away at the age of 81.

His wife has made the announcement on his Instagram account within the last few hours.

Jimmy Cliff was a singer, musician, actor and multi-instrumentalist. Cliff was a well respected mentor in the music industry.

In 2010, Jimmy Cliff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to music. Cliff was also given Jamaica’s Order of Merit, the nation’s third highest honour for his work in both the music and film sectors.

Some of his most notable hit songs include “Wonderful World, Beautiful People”, “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You can get it if you really want.”