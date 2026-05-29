Jahzara Claxton World Cup Bound

By: St Kitts Cricket Association

St. Kitts and Nevis cricketer Jahzara Claxton has achieved another major milestone in her rapidly developing career after being named in the West Indies Women’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

Claxton, one of the region’s brightest young cricketing talents, was included in the 15-member squad announced by Cricket West Indies. Her selection is a significant accomplishment for both the player and St. Kitts and Nevis cricket, as she continues to establish herself at the highest level of the game.

She has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks, progressing from youth cricket to representing the West Indies Women’s team. Her inclusion in the World Cup squad reflects the confidence selectors have in her abilities and potential to contribute on cricket’s biggest stage.

Claxton joins an experienced West Indies unit led by captain Hayley Matthews and vice-captain Chinelle Henry. The squad also features established international players such as Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher and Shermaine Campbelle, blending youth and experience ahead of the global tournament.

The selection is expected to be celebrated throughout St. Kitts and Nevis, where Claxton has become a source of pride and inspiration for young cricketers aspiring to represent the region internationally.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will bring together the world’s top teams in England and Wales, with the West Indies aiming to make a strong impact in the competition.

West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup Squad: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Chinelle Henry (Vice-Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shermaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.