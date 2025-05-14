Sports

Jahzara Claxton to be honoured with Land Grant and Monetary Gift 

By: Tito Chapman

Jahzara Claxton to be honoured for making History – First Female Kittitian Cricketer to make West Indies Team

St Kitts’ rising cricket sensation, Jahzara Claxton, has received congratulations from Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on becoming the first female from St. Kitts and the second player from the Leeward Islands to be selected to the West Indies Women’s Senior Cricket Team.

Jahzara to receive land grant

To honour this historic achievement, the Prime Minister announced plans to propose a Cabinet submission alongside Minister Samal Duggins and Ambassador Kenneth Douglas for a land grant, monetary gift and the naming of a cricket facility in Claxton’s honour.

Jahzara to be recognized nationally

As the first female cricketer from St Kitts and Nevis to make the West Indies Team, Claxton will be recognized nationally.

Jahzara will be given the same national recognition as Mikyle Louis received for his selection to the Men’s Team.

  • Prime Minister Drew

Claxton’s selection to the West Indies team marks a significant milestone in Leeward Islands Cricket and sports development in St Kitts and Nevis.

