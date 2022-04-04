Investigation Launched Into Remains Found at Bayfords Mountain

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 04, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have launched an investigation following confirmation by the Forensic Department that remains found in the Bayfords Mountain area are that of a human. The Department is now undertaking the process of trying to ascertain the identity of the remains.

Acting on information received, on April 01, 2022, Officers conducted a search at Bayfords Mountain and found bones which appeared to be that of a human. Personnel from the Forensic Department visited the scene and collected the remains.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.