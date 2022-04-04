Investigation Launched Into Remains Found at Bayfords Mountain

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 04, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have launched an investigation following confirmation by the Forensic Department that remains found in the Bayfords Mountain area are that of a human. The Department is now undertaking the process of trying to ascertain the identity of the remains. 

Acting on information received, on April 01, 2022, Officers conducted a search at Bayfords Mountain and found bones which appeared to be that of a human. Personnel from the Forensic Department visited the scene and collected the remains. 

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. 

