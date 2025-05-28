Investigation Launched Into Frigate Bay Traffic Accident

By: Tito Chapman

An investigation has been launched into a traffic accident that occurred along Southwell Drive, Frigate Bay at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 27th May 2025.

The collision involved motor pickup PA1263, owned by Sugars and driven by Mr. Pramnauth Pahalad of New Pond Site and motor car P409, owned and driven by Mr. Elrick Clarke of St. Peters.

According to Police, Preliminary investigations reveal that motor car P409 was travelling in a south-to-north direction toward Basseterre, following behind two other vehicles. Mr. Clarke began overtaking both vehicles, and after successfully overtaking the first vehicle, a collision occurred with PA1263, as it was making a right turn into an intersection. The impact caused motor car P409 to overturn several times before coming to rest against a wall on the eastern side of the road.

Both drivers were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by emergency medical services. Mr. Pahalad did not report any physical injuries but was kept under observation due to elevated blood pressure.

Mr. Clarke sustained multiple injuries, including lacerations to his head and face, a bruised right leg, and complaints of headache and upper back pain. He is currently warded at the hospital’s Surgical Ward in stable condition.

The vehicles sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. matter is currently under active investigation by the Frigate Bay Police.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force takes this opportunity to remind all motorists that overtaking is a high-risk manoeuvre and must be undertaken with extreme caution. Drivers are urged to ensure the road ahead is clear, to obey road markings, and to avoid overtaking at junctions, intersections, or other unsafe areas. Reckless or ill-timed overtaking can endanger lives and have severe consequences.

