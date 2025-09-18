INDEPENDENCE 42nd CEREMONIAL PARADE INTRODUCES NEW FEATURES WITH EVENING START TIME

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 18, 2025 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis’ 42nd Independence Ceremonial Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. This year’s later start time is among several new features designed to enhance the traditional parade of troops.



Cabinet Secretary and Co-Chair of the Independence 42 Organising Committee, Dr. Marcus Natta, said that the evening start time was based on a conversation with Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.



“This really is primarily due to protecting our persons, those who are looking on, but more so those troops that are on parade – the unarmed and armed units,” Dr. Natta stated. “We really have been struggling as it relates to the effects of climate change, and the prime minister, in particular, as a medical doctor, really asked the Independence Organising Committee to really look at how we can change the time to a cooler part of the day.”



The change also allows the committee more flexibility to “do some little special things” Dr. Natta added. He indicated that there are a few surprises for persons attending the ceremony or viewing the livestream on SKNIS’ and ZIZ’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.



“We want to invite people to really come out to the parade in the evening. We have some special surprises, and it will be a great time,” he concluded.



The Independence 42nd Ceremonial Parade will be commanded by Captain Kenish Garnett of the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard Unit within the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Unit. This is his fourth occasion leading the troops on parade. Following the final rehearsal on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Captain Garnett said that the honour of commanding the units carries with it a deep sense of pride, a sentiment he believes will be shared by all in attendance in Warner Park.



Persons can expect an atmosphere of patriotism and precision drills. The parade has been standardised over the years, and the additions this year will be symbolic, and the audience will definitely have a great time,” he expressed.



Saint Kitts and Nevis gained independence on September 19, 1983, from Great Britain.

