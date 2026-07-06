Inaugural home-port departure of Iona from St. Kitts’ Port Zante set for November 15, 2027

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 6, 2026 – The inaugural departure of the “Iona” from St. Kitts’ Port Zante, the new homeport to P & O Cruises Caribbean fly-cruise programme, is on November 15, 2027.



First stop will be Tortola in the British Virgin Islands on November 16; Philipsburg, St. Maarten on November 17; Fort de France, Martinique, November 19; St. John’s Antigua, November 20 – 21; Castries, St. Lucia, November 23; St. George’s, Grenada on November 24; Bridgetown, Barbados, November 26-27; arriving at Port Zante on November 29.

The port on the island will be an additional turnaround location for Iona and development of a modern cruise terminal at Port Zante is being “fast-tracked”.



The move by the cruise line is expected to “significantly strengthen” awareness of the destination to the UK market and offer more flexibility to passengers.

St Kitts is served twice a week by direct British Airways flights from Gatwick.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to be adding St Kitts as an additional turnaround port for Iona, marking an exciting evolution of our Caribbean fly-cruise programme from autumn 2027.

“Introducing St. Kitts in this way gives our guests even greater flexibility and choice, while opening more seamless access to one of the region’s most beautiful and culturally rich destinations.

“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to working closely with our destination partners and to continually enhancing the holiday experience for our guests, combining the ease of fly/cruise with the exceptional onboard experience that Iona offers.”



Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr Terrance Drew added: “The introduction of homeporting in St. Kitts marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s progress.

“Each ship that docks brings new opportunities for our people, our economy, and our culture to flourish.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to achieving our Sustainable Island State agenda by fostering sustainable growth, elevating our profile on the world stage, building resilience, and positioning St. Kitts as a premier destination of excellence and opportunity.”

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment & Labour, and Urban Development, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson said this would mean the port would “move beyond a port of call to a transition port.”

She said: “Our approach is to build in stages, ensuring that the benefits are sustainable and inclusive. As part of this effort, we are upgrading Port Zante to accommodate this new level of activity, ensuring that when these ships dock, the economic opportunities extend deep into our communities. St. Kitts is stepping forward with confidence, and we are ready.

To support the 2027 launch, the Government has fast-tracked the development with the recent groundbreaking ceremony of a modern cruise terminal at Port Zante, an investment of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports and the Urban Development Corporation.

The facility has been designed to streamline passenger movement, enabling travellers to transition efficiently from the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to their cruise ship at Port Zante.

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