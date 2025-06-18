Improved Connectivity with FLOW’s Platinum Sponsorship

The major telecommunications company in St. Kitts and Nevis, FLOW, is again partnering with the St. Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) for the 2025edition. FLOW’s continued support has increased over the years, and their commitment of $202,128.00 has ordained them as a Platinum Sponsor for this highly anticipated event. Thelong-lasting partnership between FLOW and SKMF highlights their massive support and potential for future collaborations.

Commenting on this monumental sponsorship package, SKMF Venue Manager, Loftus Bridgewater, stated that “FLOW is critical for business success and allows the SKMF to expand its reach”. Mr. Bridgewater expressed that, “due to FLOW’s impressive support, festival goers will have an enhanced customer experience because of their innovative tools and connectivity solutions to be utilized during this three (3) day spectacular musical extravaganza”.

FLOW’s Commercial Manager Miquella Louisysaid, “From inception, we’ve supported the St. Kitts Music Festival because we recognized the value it brings to the country and, by extension, our very own customers. It reflects the spirit of connection, which is the same mission that drives our business. The investment in local culture, most importantly, strengthens community ties because music brings people together, just like we do. Our support is a key part of keeping this riddim flowing”.

FLOW is part of the CWI Group of companies and is the first to connect the Caribbean people, governments and businesses with best-in-class telecoms networks across broadband, fixed and mobile services.

The 27th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival will be held from June 26-28 at the historic Warner Park. Tickets for this year’s festival are available at the Ministry of Tourism and The Cable in St. Kitts and at Valu Mart and Caribbean Lottery outlets in both St. Kitts and Nevis. Fans can also purchase tickets and stay updated at www.stkittsmusicfestival.com.

