Immediate National Recall of CBD Vape devices

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 20, 2025 (SKNBS): The Bureau of Standards issues a mandatory national recall for the products “Mellow Fellow: Tranquility 2ml vape device” and “Cake Blueberry Super Jack vape device” purchased during routine market surveillance from a registered retail business in St. Kitts and Nevis. These products, manufactured in the United States, are not approved under any national legislation, standard, or regulation within the Federation for trade or distribution.



The products labels clearly state they contains CDB for Mellow Fellow and THC for Cake Blueberry Super Jack, posing public health risks, particularly to children. The presence of these items in public trade spaces violates Bureau of Standards SRO 35 and SRO 36. Furthermore, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is listed as a Class A Controlled Drug under the Second Schedule of the Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) Act, and cannabis and its derivatives are restricted for import under the Customs and Excise Act.

The Bureau hereby mandates an immediate national recall of these products. All distributors and retailers must remove them from sale within 48 hours of this notice.

-End-