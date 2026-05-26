Human Remains Discovery Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the discovery of human remains found in the Basseterre National Valley area on the afternoon of May 6th, 2026, between 12 PM and 3 PM.

The remains, believed to be those of an adult male, were discovered in a patch of burnt field in the vicinity of the area by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services in the course of their duties. No identification was found at the scene and the remains have not yet been identified.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and the remains were taken into Police custody. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the deceased is asked to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

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